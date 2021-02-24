Germany urges Iran to accept diplomacy in nuclear dispute

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has urged Iran to accept diplomatic overtures coming from the West to preserve the 2015 nuclear accord. Heiko Maas also accused Tehran Wednesday of further undermining the transparency it is required to show under the 2015 accord, after Iran began restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities Tuesday. Iran’s violations of the nuclear accord and the limits it imposed on international inspections pose a significant problem for the United States. President Joe Biden is seeking to reverse the Trump administration’s decision to pull the U.S. unilaterally out of the deal three years ago, triggering the re-imposition of crippling economic sanctions on Iran.