High court inclined to expand warrantless entry into homes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems inclined to expand when officers can enter a suspect’s home without a warrant. The court has previously said that an officer in “hot pursuit” of a suspect they believe has committed a felony crime can enter the person’s home without a warrant if the person goes inside. On Wednesday, the court was debating whether the same is true if the officer is pursuing the person over a misdemeanor. The case is important both to law enforcement and to groups concerned about privacy. Several justices suggested that making a distinction between felony and misdemeanor cases would be difficult and problematic.