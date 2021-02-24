House passes recreational marijuana in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Republican-controlled House has passed legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota. Lawmakers also passed a related bill setting up a tax policy for marijuana. Both bills now go to the Senate. The legislation passed Tuesday restricts recreational marijuana to people 21 and older, limits possession to 1 ounce, restricts its use to private property and bans growing it at home. The bill to legalize and restrict recreational marijuana mirrors much of the state’s medical marijuana program, which the 2017 Legislature implemented after voters approved it in 2016.