Japanese officials punished in scandal linked to PM’s son

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s communications ministry has punished 11 senior officials for accepting lavish dinners paid for by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s eldest son and his fellow executives at a satellite broadcaster, the latest embarrassment for Suga’s already scandal-laden government. The case surfaced after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported recently that Seigo Suga and other executives from the satellite broadcaster Tohokushinsha Film had entertained the senior officials at the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, which regulates communications business. On Wednesday, the ministry announced penalties including salary cuts and reprimands for the 11 ministry officials for accepting the expensive dinners and gifts in violation of the ethics code.