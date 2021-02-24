Lawmakers, rights groups ask Malaysia to explain deportation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian lawmakers and rights groups have demanded that the government explain why it violated a court stay order and deported 1,086 Myanmar migrants, saying it put their lives in danger following Myanmar’s military coup. A high court on Tuesday ordered a stay of the repatriation of 1,200 Myanmar nationals pending an appeal by Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia, which said there were refugees, asylum-seekers and minors among the group. But hours later, the immigration department said it had sent 1,086 of them back on three Myanmar military ships. It insisted there were no refugees and asylum-seekers on board, and that all had voluntarily agreed to return home.