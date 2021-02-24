Lawyer: French tourist detained in Iran on security charges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The lawyer of a French detainee in Iran says his client has been detained for nine months, the latest in a series of detentions of foreigners in the country at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the West. On Wednesday, the detainee’s lawyer described the charges against the French tourist held in Iran as security-related and vague. He identified the male tourist only as a 30-something French citizen named Benjamin, declining to give any further details. The revelation comes as Iran is seeking to pressure the United States and European powers to grant the sanctions relief it received under its tattered 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, including France.