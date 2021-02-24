Mexican prosecutor denies political charges against governor

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero is denying that corruption accusations against the opposition governor of the border state of Tamaulipas are politically motivated. But he hasn’t specified what is behind the case. The attorney general’s office has filed a request to Congress to remove the governor’s immunity from prosecution, equivalent to a kind of impeachment proceeding. Gov. Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca is accused of organized crime, money laundering and tax fraud. It is unclear if those accusations are related to bribes allegedly paid to lawmakers in 2013 to approve an energy-sector reform.