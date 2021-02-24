MISSING ADVISORY: Authorities in eastern Nebraska searching for missing 20-month-old

BURT COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of a 20-month-old named Jade Nicole Sides.

The Burt County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate the child, who is 33 inches long and weighs 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink striped long sleeve top and pants.

Authorities say the child was taken by her biological father Justin William Sides, a 6-foot tall white male that weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair. Justin Sides was last seen wearing a green camo jacket, black pants and brown boots.

Justin may be driving a blue 2005 Toyota Corolla with Nebraska plates reading 31-G319

Authorities say Jade Nicole Sides may be in danger.

If you know the whereabouts of Jade Nicole or Justin Sides please call 911 or the Burt County Sheriff's office at 402-374-2900.