More than 120 Nebraskans vaccinated at Bancroft clinic

Bancroft, NE (KTIV) -- On Wednesday, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department vaccinated at least 120 people at a clinic held at Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools.

It was the second clinic of the day for the health department. They vaccinated 50 more people in Craig on Wednesday morning.

A nurse with the health department said they're not close to done just yet.

"We've been pretty busy this week. Clinics yesterday, clinics today and we have a big clinic tomorrow, we're geared up for Norfolk. Hoping to give about 580 vaccines tomorrow, and we're just happy to be here giving them out," said nurse Caitlin Gillham.

Gillham said the Norfolk clinic on Thursday is already full.

She said they have a process of signing up people for their second dose.

"We set them up 28 days with the Moderna vaccine from the first time that they got it. So for these people today, we've been giving them a different colored piece of paper, the same paper they filled out today, they bring it back 28 days later, or the day that we made their appointment for, but it has to have been 28 days. Then they bring that back and we give them their second dose," said Gillham.

Gillham said if they have extra vaccines at the end of a clinic, they go through a wait-list to make sure they get used.