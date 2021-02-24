No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death

A grand jury voted not to charge officers shown on body camera video holding Daniel Prude down naked and handcuffed on a city street last winter until he stopped breathing. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the decision Tuesday. The 41-year-old Black man’s death last March sparked nightly protests in Rochester, New York, after the video was released nearly six months later. The video shows Prude handcuffed and naked with a spit hood over his head as an officer pushes his face against the ground. Lawyers for the seven officers suspended over Prude’s death have said they were strictly following training. The county medical examiner listed the manner of death as a homicide.