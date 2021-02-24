Norfolk, NE church celebrating 150 years with ‘Thanks A Latte’

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - As a part of its 150-year celebration, Norfolk First United Methodist Church is saying "Thanks A Latte."

Each month, the church finds 150 ways to help the community and February has been dedicated to thanking local teachers.

The group bought 150 gift cards for cups of coffee and gave them out Wednesday.

The theme for the giveback is 150 years of sharing God's love. Members of the church are doing that by offering more community service and love in 2021.

"We're not just buying them a cup of coffee, we're letting them know somebody loves them, somebody cares about them," said Co-Pastor Neil Gately. "And so, if there's an underlying premise that we have it's that, God loves you and so do we, and that's our general premise we want everybody to come away from here knowing,"

Gately said he is proud of his congregation for their effort to give back.