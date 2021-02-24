Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man who was released early from prison in January as part of a mass commutation effort is now accused of killing three people in a gruesome case. Authorities say Lawrence Paul Anderson this month killed a neighbor in Chickasha, cut out her heart and then cooked the heart to serve to his relatives. Anderson is also accused of killing his uncle, wounding his aunt and killing the pair’s 4-year-old granddaughter. Anderson had been serving a 20-year prison sentence for probation violations on a drug case. He was released after serving a little more than three years. Anderson sobbed in court on Tuesday, saying he didn’t want bail. His lawyer indicated that he will seek a mental evaluation to determine whether Anderson is competent to stand trial.