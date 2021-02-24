Putin warns of foreign efforts to destabilize Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ordered the nation’s top counterintelligence agency to redouble its efforts to address what he described as Western attempts to destabilize the country. Speaking at a meeting Wednesday of top officials of the Federal Security Service, the main KGB successor agency, Putin pointed at the “so-called policy of containment of Russia.” He charged that it includes efforts to “derail our development, slow it down, create problems alongside our borders, provoke internal instability and undermine the values that unite the Russian society.” Putin hailed the service for disrupting the activities of foreign spies, saying that it unmasked 72 foreign intelligence officers and 423 of their informants.