Sioux City Fire Rescue responding to more calls; How you can be prepared if a fire breaks out in your home

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City Fire Rescue has been responding to an increase in fire calls recently.

Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Rodriguez said that's largely due to people using supplemental heat, like ovens, in their homes with the colder weather.



He said you never know when a fire will happen, so it's best to be prepared.

That includes having a working smoke alarm on every level of your home.

Those should be checked once a month and the batteries should be changed at least twice a year.

Rodriguez said another important thing to have: carbon monoxide detectors.

"We want these by your bedroom so when you are sleeping, it alerts you to wake you up to say hey there is an issue with carbon monoxide," said Rodriguez. "A lot of people make the mistake of putting it downstairs in the basement but you won't be able to hear it in the basement."

Another big thing to have is a fire extinguisher. Rodriguez said they recommend getting a multipurpose extinguisher that covers ordinary combustibles, flammable liquids, and electrical equipment.

He said to follow the "PASS" acronym.

"P is pull the pin and we are talking about this pin here," said Rodriguez. "This tab comes in different colors all you have to do is twist it and pull the pin out. The next thing you want to do is you want to grab your hose at the very end and aim it at the base of the fire. Then once you get ready to aim it, you press the trigger and then you sweep left to right or right to left, doesn't make a difference, at the base of the fire."

He said if you don't feel comfortable putting out the fire, just get out and call 911.