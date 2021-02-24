Sun this afternoon, with flurries in the evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Temperatures will be a touch cooler as a cold front moved through last night and another system is set to pass us today. Early this morning, we could see a few flurries or sprinkles. Skies will clear late morning and give us another shot at sunshine and even more melting. Clouds will return to Siouxland in the evening, as another round of light snow showers and/or flurries are possible. Accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are not out of the question in a few localized areas.

Temperatures will slowly increase as we approach the weekend, with some cloud cover passing through the area.

Two systems are looking to pass by through Friday night and Saturday night. A bit of rain and/or snow look to be possible both nights.

For next week, temperatures are starting to trend warmer, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.