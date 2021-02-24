Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice of Neera Tanden to lead the White House budget office is facing new hurdles after two Senate committees postponed meetings Wednesday to consider the nomination. Tanden’s fate was thrown into doubt over the last week when Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he could not support Tanden and then several moderate Republican senators also said they’d vote against her. Biden cannot afford to lose the support of another Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. Another key Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, sits on one of the committees and has not said how she intends to vote on Tanden.