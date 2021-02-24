Thai court ousts 3 Cabinet members found guilty of sedition

BANGKOK (AP) — Three Cabinet ministers in Thailand have been forced to leave their posts after a court found them guilty of sedition for taking part in sometimes-violent protests in 2013-2014 against the government then in power. The Criminal Court in Bangkok found the ministers guilty along with about two dozen other defendants in a case that was launched in 2018. The verdicts can be appealed to a higher court but under the law the Cabinet ministers must relinquish their jobs immediately. The protests against the elected government of then-Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra caused instability which led to a military coup in 2014.