‘The Mighty Ducks’ coaxes Emilio Estevez back into acting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emilio Estevez said “The Mighty Ducks” TV series wooed him out of the director’s chair and back into acting, but only because it was a worthy successor to the 1990s movie franchise. Estevez reprises his role as youth hockey coach Gordon Bombay for the Disney+ streaming service’s “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” debuting in late March. When approached for the project, Estevez said he’d be interested if it could capture the “magic” of the films and not just “cash in” on nostalgia. He says the 10-episode series achieved that goal. The series, which debuts March 26 on Disney+, co-stars Lauren Graham of “Gilmore Girls” fame.