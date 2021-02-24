Watchdog reviews complaint about FBI surveillance warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is reviewing a former Boeing engineer’s allegations that he was unfairly pursued by FBI agents who investigated him on suspicions that he was spying for China. That’s according to correspondence and court filings reviewed by The Associated Press. The review by the inspector general’s office is unfolding amid broader scrutiny of the FBI’s process for applying for court-authorized surveillance in national security investigations. The former Boeing engineer, Keith Gartenlaub, has alleged that the FBI had inadequate basis to obtain a warrant in 2014 to search his computers as part of an investigation into whether he had leaked to the Chinese design plans for a C-17 military transport plane.