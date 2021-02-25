Armenian PM faces military’s demand to resign, talks of coup

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister has spoken of an attempted military coup after facing the military’s General Staff demand to step down. The developments come after months of protests sparked by the nation’s defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan. The General Staff on Thursday issued a statement calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which was signed by top military officers. The move was triggered by Pashinyan’s decision earlier this week to oust the first deputy chief of the General Staff. Pashinyan described the military’s statement as a “military coup attempt” and ordered the firing of the General Staff’s chief.