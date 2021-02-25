England minorities: Higher COVID-19 cases, fewer vaccinated

LONDON (AP) — England’s ethnic minority communities have higher levels of COVID-19 infection and lower levels of vaccine acceptance than other groups. That’s according to a new study that highlights how the pandemic is worsening health inequalities. The study found that 92% of people across England either have received or would accept a vaccine. But that figure dropped to 87.6% for Asians and 72.5% for Blacks, according to the study released Thursday by Imperial College London. Researchers also found that most people of all age groups produced disease-fighting antibodies after two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Fewer people tested positive for antibodies after a single dose, with the proportion falling to 34.7% for those 80 and over.