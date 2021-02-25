EU court urged to rule against Hungary’s asylum policy

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The advocate general for European Union’s highest court has urged judges to rule that Hungary has violated the bloc’s laws on asylum. Hungary passed legislation in 2018 narrowing the possibilities for asylum-seekers to gain international protection in the country. That law denied protection to asylum-seekers who passed through safe countries before entering Hungarian territory. The advocate general also urged the European Court of Justice to strike down a Hungarian law criminalizing assistance to asylum-seekers deemed ineligible for international protection. The court is not bound by the opinion, and will rule on the case at a later date.