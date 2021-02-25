German police charged over Nazi chats, possessing explosives

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors in Germany have accused two brothers who worked as police officers in the central state of Hesse of spreading racist views on instant messaging apps. The brothers were indicted on suspicion of incitement and breaching firearms laws. German news agency dpa reported Thursday that Frankfurt prosecutors accuse the older man of posting pictures of Adolf Hitler and racist messages about dark-skinned people and Muslims to a WhatsApp group. He is also accused of illegally possessing explosives, firearms and Nazi memorabilia. His younger brother has been charged with displaying symbols of forbidden organizations, leaking confidential police information and breaking firearms laws.