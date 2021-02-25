Government revises fourth quarter GDP up slightly to 4.1%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the final three months of 2020 than first thought, ending a year that saw the overall economy shrink by the largest amount in more than seven decades. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the gross domestic product _ the broadest measure of economic health _ grew at an annual rate of 4.1% in the fourth quarter, up from an initial estimate of 4% growth. That upward revision did not change the performance for the year with GDP for all of 2020 shrinking 3.5%, the biggest annual decline since 1946. However, economists believe 2021 will see a significant rebound, helped by further government stimulus, more widespread distribution of vaccines and continued low-interest rate policies from the Federal Reserve.