New US envoy to UN gets red carpet welcome from Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Linda Thomas-Greenfield is taking up her post as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. A senior Russian diplomat says the red carpet will be rolled out and Moscow is ready to work with the Biden administration but it takes two to tango. Thomas-Greenfield is scheduled to present her credentials to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday. Russia’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky says Moscow looks forward to interactions with her. But he says America’s view that Russia is an enemy and a threat hasn’t changed under President Joe Biden, so it’s very difficult to imagine how the interaction with Moscow might change.