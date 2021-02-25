Orders for U.S. durable goods climb 3.4% in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket goods shot up 3.4% in January, pulled up by surge in orders for civilian aircraft. The Commerce Department said a category that tracks business investment posted a more modest gain. Orders for goods meant to last at least three years have now risen nine straight months, another sign that manufacturing has proven resilient in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The January gain followed upticks of 1.2% in December and 1.3% in November and was triple what economists had expected. Orders for civilian aircraft and parts jumped 389.9%. Excluding transportation equipment, which can bounce wildly from month to month, durable goods orders were up 1.4%.