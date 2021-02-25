Recent drone attack on Saudi royal palace launched from Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — A senior Iran-backed militia official in Baghdad and a U.S. official say explosive-laden drones that targeted Saudi Arabia’s royal palace in the kingdom’s capital last month were launched from inside Iraq. Speaking to the Associated Press this week, the militia official said three drones were launched from Iraqi-Saudi border areas by a relatively unknown Iran-backed faction in Iraq and crashed into the royal complex in Riyadh on Jan. 23, causing significant damage and exacerbating regional tensions. The comments by the senior Iraqi militia official mark the first time an Iran-backed group has acknowledged that Iraq was the origin of the attack and points to the challenge Baghdad faces in stemming attacks by Iranian-backed militia factions in Iraq.