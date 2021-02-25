Semenya taking case to European Court of Human Rights

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Caster Semenya is going to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge rules that prohibit her from running in certain track events because of her high levels of natural testosterone. It is the third time the Olympic champion in the 800 meters has appealed against the regulations. She lost appeals in 2019 and last year. The rules force Semenya and other female athletes with high natural testosterone to medically reduce their hormone levels if they want to compete in certain women’s track events. Semenya has refused to do that and claims her rights are being violated.