Sentence reduced for driver in fatal Dubai bus crash case

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State-linked media in the UAE says a Dubai court has reduced the sentence of an Omani bus driver who crashed into a warning sign off a highway in 2019, killing 17 people on board. The appeals court reduced his seven-year sentence followed by deportation to just one year without deportation. The tour bus full of foreigners was heading from Oman back to the UAE in the summer of 2019 when the driver took a wrong highway exit and careened into an overhanging steel barrier, killing 17 people, including 12 Indians. Several others were injured.