Top German bishop laments ‘scandalous’ image of church

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the German Bishops’ Conference says the Roman Catholic church in Germany is suffering from a “scandalous image” amid mounting anger over the Cologne archbishop’s handling of a report on past sexual abuse by clergy. But he defended the church’s overall record in addressing the issue. The Cologne archbishop faces discontent after keeping under wraps for months a study he commissioned on how local church officials reacted when priests were accused of sexual abuse. The head of the German Bishops’ Conference, Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing, has described the crisis management in Cologne as a “disaster.” He said Thursday that the country’s bishops take the effects on the church “very seriously.”