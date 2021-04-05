Rocket Auto Wash being converted to exterior-only car wash location

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Rocket Auto Wash by Silverstar in Sioux City has closed for remodeling. When it reopens, it will no longer offer full service cleanings for the inside of vehicles.

According to an email sent to customers, "Rocket Auto Wash will be reopening later this year as an exterior-only Silverstar Car Wash location."

Silverstar says all gift cards, wash cards and unlimited memberships will still be valid at any of its other locations.