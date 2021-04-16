Sioux City Museum hosts special exhibit from 4th grade students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Public Museum has its latest exhibit on display and they're not your typical museum exhibits.

The 30th annual Sioux City History Projects exhibit is made up of models and posters from local 4th-grade students from their time studying Sioux City History.

Staff of the museum visited with students from 13 different schools and the exhibits from the museum were chosen out of over 700.

Leaders with the museum say the exhibit reflects on Sioux City's history and tells the stories of people, events and landmarks.

"It's a great way to get children and families to come in here together and learn about Sioux City history because you're looking through the eyes of a fourth-grader and kind of seeing how they see Sioux City history. So, really having these young historians who have really studied up the local history and who are wanting to tell the story in their own way is a very valuable experience for them," said Mary Green-Warnstadt, Development Coordinator.

The exhibit goes until May 8th and for the first time, the public can vote for their favorite history projects by picking up a ballot at the front desk of the museum.