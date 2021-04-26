EU chief felt ‘hurt,’ ‘alone’ at meeting with Turkish leader

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she felt hurt and alone during a meeting with Turkey’s president earlier this month and that she was treated poorly simply because she is a woman. Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara for talks on tense EU-Turkey relations earlier this month. But only two chairs were set out in front of the EU and Turkish flags for the three leaders. Michel took the chair next to Erdogan. Von der Leyen said Monday that “I cannot find any justification for (how) I was treated in the European treaties. So, I have to conclude that it happened because I am a woman.”