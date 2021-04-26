Germany to open up virus vaccinations to all adults in June

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany will open up coronavirus vaccinations to all adults in June. She said Monday this was based on projections that the country will receive 80 million doses from manufacturers by then. Due to limited supply, Germany initially prioritized the elderly, people with with pre-existing conditions and people in the medical and care professions. Merkel said she and the governors of Germany’s 16 states also discussed whether people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus, though no decision was made. She said Germany is considering buying the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V, but will would depend on when the European Medicines Agency approves the shot.