LIST: Sioux City schools announce sites for free summer meal program

LIST: Sioux City schools announce sites for free summer meal programNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District has announced their locations for this upcoming Summer Food Service Program.
The district says starting June 7 children ages 1-18 will be able to receive sack lunches free of charge.
Meals will be available Monday through Friday through July 30, with some locations staying open until August 13.
School officials say each child present will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be taken off-site. The locations for this summer include:
- Bryant Elementary School at 3040 Jones St.
- Serving 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Last day: July 30.
- Irving Dual Language Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd.
- Serving 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13
- East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Ave.
- Serving 10:15 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13
- East High School at 3200 S Cypress St.
- Serving 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Nodland Elementary School at 3300 Cypress St, East High parking lot
- 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School at 1717 Casselman St.
- Serving 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Last day: July 30
- Riverside Elementary School at 2303 Riverside Blvd
- Serving 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Last Day: July 30
- Liberty Elementary School at 1623 Rebecca St.
- Serving 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Last Day: July 30
- Leeds Elementary School at 3919 Jefferson St.
- Serving 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13
- North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive N.
- Serving 11:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13: Mobile Food Bus
- North High School at 4200 Chyenne Blvd.
- Serving 12:15 p.m. - 1 p.m.
- Last Day: July 30
- Unity Elementary School at 1901 Unity Ave.
- Serving 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13
- Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School at 4101 Stone Ave.
- Serving 11:05 a.m. -12:05 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Morningside STEM Elementary School at 3601 Bushnell Ave.
- Serving 12:10 p.m. - 1 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Perry Creek Elementary School at 3601 Country Club Blvd.
- Serving 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Last Day: July 30
- West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th
- Serving 12p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- West High School at 2001 Casselman St., West Middle parking lot
- Serving 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
- Last day: July 30
- Regency of Sioux City Mobile Homes at 4101 E. Gordon Dr.
- Serving 10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Regency (Gibson) Apts. at 2201 Gibson St.
- Serving 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Old McKinley School at 200 Paxton St
- Serving 10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- New Hunt Elementary School site at 615 20th St.
- Serving 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Evergreen Village at 5309 Hwy 75 N.
- Serving 10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Lake Forest Mobile Home Community at 3700 28th St
- Serving 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Hillside Park Apts. at 2800 W. 4th St
- Serving 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Lyons Park at W. 1st & John St.
- Serving 11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Stella Sanford at 1724 Geneva St.
- Serving 10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Stella Sanford East at 6100 Morning side Ave.
- Serving 11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Boys & Girls Home at 2101 Court St.
- Serving 12:35 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Cecelia Park at Morningside Ave. and Indiana St.
- Serving 12:35 p.m. - 1:15 a.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- Morningside Country Estates at 1331 S. Maple St.
- Serving 12:35 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus
- WITT-Verizon Camp at 4647 Stone Ave.
- Serving 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.
- June 7 thru Aug 13; Mobile Food Bus