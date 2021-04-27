Two Spanish citizens killed in attack in east Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The Spanish government says that two Spanish citizens have been killed in an ambush in eastern Burkina Faso. Arancha González Laya, Spain’s foreign affairs minister, told a press conference that the two Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen went missing near a national park in Burkina Faso. She said the two Spaniards are from northern Spain and were working on a documentary on how Burkina Faso’s authorities were tackling poaching and on the communities of people living in the park. She said that at the time of the attack, they were traveling with an anti-poaching patrol with about 40 people.