Alabama recalls 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is marking the 10th anniversary of a horrific tornado outbreak that killed more than 250 people statewide. Tuesday marks a decade since more than 60 twisters ripped across the state on April 27, 2011. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff. She also proclaimed a “Day of Remembrance” for what she called a “horrible event that has impacted the state of Alabama forever.” Cities including Tuscaloosa will hold events to commemorate the day. Alabama was hardest hit among several states where tornadoes killed more than 320 people over four days. The storms caused an estimated $12 billion in damage.