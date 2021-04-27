Full COVID-19 lockdown adds to financial strain in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — As cases and deaths soar, Turkey’s president has instructed people to stay home for nearly three weeks and shut down many businesses under the country’s strictest COVID-19 measures yet. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not announce a stimulus package to offset the economic impact of the restrictions. With double-digit inflation, a sinking national currency and businesses in trouble, many Turks already have been struggling financially. Meanwhile, many Istanbul residents were trying to leave the city Tuesday, with bus stations and airports packed. People also flocked to stores ahead of the lockdown, even though grocery stores will remain open. Shops selling alcohol will close. Users on Twitter responded angrily under the top trending hashtag “don’t touch my alcohol.”