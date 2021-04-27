Global rights group accuses Israel of apartheid, persecution

JERUSALEM (AP) — One of the world’s best-known human rights groups says Israel is guilty of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution. Human Rights Watch cites discriminatory policies toward Palestinians within Israel’s own borders and in the occupied territories. The New York-based group joins a growing number of commentators and rights groups who view the Mideast conflict not primarily as a land dispute between two parties, but as a single regime in which Palestinians are denied basic rights that are granted to Jews. Israel and its supporters adamantly reject that characterization, pointing to the Palestinian Authority’s limited autonomy and blaming it for the failure of past peace efforts.