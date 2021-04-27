Northwestern and Dordt collect pool play victories

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - 5th ranked Northwestern and 16th ranked Dordt were both victorious on the first day of pool play at the NAIA tournament.

Northwestern defeated #21 Oklahoma City in five sets. The Red Raiders dropped the opening set 25-22 but rebounded to take set two 25-19. The two teams split the third and fourth sets to force a deciding 5th set. The Red Raiders got out to a quick start in set five and never looked back, winning 15-6 to take the match.

Anna Wedel led the Red Raiders with 18 kills. AJ Kacmarynski added 17 and Makenzie Fink tallied 12 kills.

"We didn't start out so hot, we weren't passing so well," said head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch. "Just couldn't find the rhythm i thought of the game. Than about the fourth set, early on, our intensity changed and than I thought we played pretty well."

"It took a lot of grit, and coach encouraged us to keep playing our game and to keep doing what we do," said senior Anna Wedel. "That's the National Tournament for you. It's the best teams in the nation that are here, that's what it's supposed to be."

Northwestern will continue Pool Play Wednesday against Corban at 1:00pm.

Dordt defeated Bellevue in five sets. The Defenders were great early in the match, taking set one 25-21. Bellevue took sets two and three to take a 2-1 lead. But Dordt responded taking set four, 25-14, to force a fifth set. The Defenders carried that momentum into the fifth set, winning 15-11 to take the match.

Dordt will battle Park University Wednesday at 10:30am.