Request for proposals on implementing medical marijuana

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is getting ready for the arrival of medical marijuana. The Department of Health has issued a request for proposals on setting up a patient registry, verification and licensing system to help implement the medical marijuana program in the state. Medical marijuana will become legal July 1. The state Health Department is responsible for implementing a secure web-based patient verification system by Oct. 29 and a patient registry system by Nov. 18. The patient verification system will give South Dakota law enforcement officials the tools to accurately identify medical marijuana patients and caregivers they may encounter. A state licensing system will accept applications for medical marijuana establishments.