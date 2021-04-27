Somalia’s president drops bid for extended term after chaos

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president has bowed to growing opposition to his extended stay in office. He is urging a return to negotiations on the country’s delayed election, and he vows that the sight of rival soldiers clashing in the streets of the capital will not happen again. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed delivered the national address after midnight following fast-moving events that saw two key regional states object to his two-year extension. The prime minister welcomed their action. The president will speak to parliament on Saturday. The lower house had approved his mandate extension, to the anger of Senate leaders.