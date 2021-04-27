What to watch during Biden’s 1st big speech to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the finishing touches on his first address to a joint session of Congress. The prime-time speech Wednesday has been timed to mark his 100th day in office later this week. The address will not resemble past presidential speeches to Congress, with attendance limited because of the pandemic. But Biden will keep to tradition and speak to Congress and the broader viewing audience about what he accomplished in the opening months of his presidency. He’ll also lay out other domestic and foreign policy priorities.