Chicago braces for release of another police shooting video

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s independent police review board has released video of yet another fatal shooting by police — this time of a 22-year-old Latino man who was shot in the back late last month during a foot chase. Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for calm Wednesday before the release of the March 31 footage of the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez. It was a repeat of just two weeks ago, when she called for peace before the release of footage showing police kill a 13-year-old Latino boy, Adam Toledo. The footage was provided to Alvarez’s family on Tuesday. An attorney for the Alvarez family, Todd Pugh, said he watched the video, “And I saw a Chicago police officer shoot their son as he ran away from them.”