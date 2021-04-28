Iowa pork producers publicly thank the Siouxland community for its support

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - City leaders and officials with the Iowa Pork Producers Association, gathered Wednesday afternoon to publicly thank local businesses by an area farmer for the support the community has shown farmers this past year.

Those leaders with the Iowa Pork Producers Association were able to share their thanks and express gratitude towards the Siouxland community for their support, especially the support they showed during the pandemic.

They were also there to deliver about 1,000 four-to-five-pound fresh pork loins to those at a drive-thru food giveaway event that happened around 4 p.m.

City leaders like President of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Chris McGowan said they wanted to call attention to the importance of food processing and agriculture in Sioux City and the tri-state area.

McGowan said the strong relationship between Siouxland and the Iowa Pork Producers Association is just another example of the philanthropy that the community has seen over the past year.

"Today was also designed to underscore the importance of the food processing industry in the Sioux City Metro at all times, but especially during COVID. Because those food processing organizations needed to remain active," said McGowan.

The Food Bank of Siouxland was presented with a $1,000 check from the Iowa Pork Producers Association for their efforts in the community as well.

"The big part of us is just getting food or that money to help keep on feeding people. So that will go right back into feeding people right here in Siouxland. Especially that other white meat, that pork is really desirable by our families at our food pantries," said Jake Wanderscheid, the executive director for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Wanderscheid said their long-term goal is to make sure no one in Siouxland is hungry and today's donation makes it easier for them to continue to reach that goal.