Local unions commemorate Workers Memorial Day

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Fifty years ago today, the Occupational Safety and Health Act went into effect. That act and the Mine Safety and Health Act promised workers the right to a safe job.

Now, every year on April 28, Workers Memorial Day is observed to honor victims of workplace injury and illness.

Those on hand for an event in Sioux City on Wednesday night to honor workplace injury victims say staying safe in the workplace can be accomplished.

"Just look around your environment. If you see something that doesn't look safe, just don't do it. But make sure your employer knows why you aren't doing it and if you see something unsafe, report it," said Craig Levine, Business Representative, IBEW.

Levine says 51 workers passed away on the job last year in Iowa.