Morning showers with some peeks of afternoon sunshine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers will roll through the area this morning with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well.



Those will come to a close in the late morning hours and, aside from maybe a few sprinkles, the afternoon will be dry.



We will even try to break some peeks of sunshine out as we get late in the day.



Temperatures will top out in the low 60s this afternoon with a light northerly breeze in place.



The clouds will clear overnight with lows near average in the low to mid 40s.



There will be a lot of sunshine Thursday but it will also breezy with 15 to 25 miles per hour winds out of the north.



Highs will be near 70 degrees and they will climb into the mid 70s Friday and the mid 80s Saturday.



