SIOUX CITY(KTIV) The Morninside Mustangs will continue their quest for a third straight NAIA Football Championship.

The Mustangs will take on GPAC Rival Northwestern in the NAIA Semifinals.

The Two teams met back in September with Morningside winning 45-31

Northwestern is trying to get back to the Championship Game for the first time since 1984

Kickoff is at 1:00 Saturday at Olson Stadium.