N Ireland leader quits after party revolt over Brexit impact

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland has announced her resignation after members of her British unionist party mounted a push to oust her over the fallout from Brexit and other issues. Arlene Foster said she would step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on May 28 and as first minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June. Her position became untenable after DUP lawmakers signed a letter of no-confidence in her. Foster urged other women to enter politics despite “the misogynistic criticisms that female public figures have to take.” Unionists are unhappy that post-Brexit trade rules have imposed border checks on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.