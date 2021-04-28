Omaha woman accused of molesting young drill team members

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- An Omaha woman faces a slew of charges after police say she sexually assaulted much younger girls on a dance team of which they were all members.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Brittianee Bates with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of intentional child abuse.

Bates is accused of sexually assaulting three girls who were on the same drill team as Bates and a fourth girl who went to a daycare where Bates worked.

Prosecutors say the abuse dates back to 2015 and that the victims ranged in age from 7 to 12.

Bates is being held on $500,000 bail.